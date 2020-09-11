Lagos Police Announce Venue For Recruitment Exam

The Lagos State Police Command has released the selection examination centre for applicants for recruitment into the Regular Course 8 Intake into the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant superintendent of police, revealed this in a statement in Lagos.

He revealed that said the selection examination scheduled for Thursday, September 17, will hold at designated centres across the country.

The ongoing recruitment exercise is for applicants who had completed their physical and credential screening, which ended on September 6 at the Police College, Ikeja.

Mr Adejobi said that the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in Lagos Centre: JKK House, 229, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju.