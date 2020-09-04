Lagos, Ogun Seek Buhari’s Consent To Take Over, Repair Lagos-Abeokuta Road

The governors of Lagos and Ogun states have asked President Muhammadu Buhari for permission to take over the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known after a meeting with the President on Thursday.

Abiodun revealed that he and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sano-Olu have written to President Buhari, to take control of the road.

He expressed that the road will be tolled if the president approves that the states take over the road.

This is coming months after the federal government had announced that states would no longer get refunded for fixing federal roads.