Lagos Ministry Disowns School Resumption Calendar On Social Media

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Education has distanced itself from the resumption timetable being circulated on social media.

The timetable began to circulate over the weekend following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announcement of a tentative resumption of schools in the state.

The timetable, which claims to be the 2020/2021 academic calendar, states that the first term of the session will start on September 21 and end on December 18.

Reacting to the development, OEQA warned the public to disregard a resumption timetable on social media.

OEQA spokesman, Emmanuel Olaniran expressed that the calendar did not emanate from his office.