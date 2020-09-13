Lagos Govt Gives Update on Schools Resumption

The Lagos State Government has announced that Public and private schools in Lagos are to resume for the new 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, September 21, 2020.

This was contained in a statement dated 13th September 2020 by Head Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos Ministry of Education Kayode Abayomi.

Also Read: Reopening Of Lagos Schools Will Be In Phases – Govt

According to the statement, all classes in private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume, however, only JSS 3 and SS2 students in public schools will return to classes.

He stated that the Ministry of Education in Lagos is adopting a phased approach to opening public primary and secondary schools.