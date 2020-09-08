Lady falls to her death while posing for pictures on a date with her fiancé

The cold hands of death has gripped a 31-year-old lady, Dorcas Jepkemoi Chumba after she fell into a dam while on a date with her fiancé, Benjamin Kazungu, at Chepkiit Waterfalls in Nandi County, Kenya.

According to reports, Chumba was swept away by raging waters on Sunday afternoon while Kazungu was using her phone to take pictures of her.

It was gathered that Mr Kazungu tied fruitlessly to rescue her from the raging waters.

Chumba’s family has since requested the county government to help in retrieving the body of the deceased.

“The tragedy indeed took place and we have come to accept that Chumba is no more. We are, however, requesting for help to retrieve the body and give her a befitting send-off,” the deceased’s brother Victor Kiptoo pleaded.