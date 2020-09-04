Lady blasts man who took her on first date and asked her where she sees herself in the next five years (Video)

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she went on a date with a guy and became upset after he threw her a question to her which she didn’t expect.

According to her, she had prepared for a romantic date, only for the guy to ask her where she sees herself in the next five years.

Speaking in a video, she said;

“I went for a date with this guy. It was supposed to be a perfect date with good food and candle light. We were supposed to get to know each other since it’s our first date.

But this guy came up with questions like – Where do you see yourself in the next five years? I was like, am I on a date or is this an interview? After that question, we all went our separate ways. Guys you need to learn how to ask questions on the first date”