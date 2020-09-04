Lady blasts man who took her on first date and asked her where she sees herself in the next five years (Video)

By
Information Nigeria
-

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she went on a date with a guy and became upset after he threw her a question to her which she didn’t expect.

According to her, she had prepared for a romantic date, only for the guy to ask her where she sees herself in the next five years.

Speaking in a video, she said;

I went for a date with this guy. It was supposed to be a perfect date with good food and candle light. We were supposed to get to know each other since it’s our first date.

But this guy came up with questions like – Where do you see yourself in the next five years? I was like, am I on a date or is this an interview? After that question, we all went our separate ways. Guys you need to learn how to ask questions on the first date”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here