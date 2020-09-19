“Ladies should bill their fathers not their boyfriends” – Man says, using Otedola as example

A man has taken to social media to say that ladies should ask their fathers for financial needs and not their boyfriends.

The man identified as Brian Dennis, disclosed this via his page on micro blogging, Twitter, yesterday September 18.

According to him, women should bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends.

Recall we reported that billionaire Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola recently took his 3 daughter – Ifeoluwa (DJ Cuppy), Temi and Tolani and bought them 1 Ferrari car each.

Brian Dennis who used billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola buttress his point, said the fact that he was able to buy Ferrari’s for his daughters, Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) and Temi, is further proof that women should make such demands from their dads.

He tweeted… “Otedola buying Ferraris for his daughters is further proof that women should bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends.”

Otedola buying Ferraris for his daughters is further proof that women should bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends. — Chief Hydra (@BrianJDennis) September 18, 2020

According to online automobile retailing sources, the least cost for one is about 82 million in Nigerian currency.