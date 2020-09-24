”Ladies be aware that in Islam there is nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER” – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to social media to advice women to stop lamenting about their husbands who choose to marry other women in addition to them.

She has asked women to be open-minded when their husband welcomes another woman into the home and do away with envy and jealously as most of them take it personally.

”Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you ve automatically become wife, if you now officiate ur relationship with NIKAI you don become authentic wife..

Doing court wedding in Islam doesn’t stop our brother from marrying another woman.

My dear sister the only way you can be well honor with huge respect is to be your husband shoulder with your stand ..Dress well with lizzy Anjorin clothings, Take care of your hair with IRUMINJOLO full kits. Take care of your skin with SOYOYO & PONMON FUNFUN with full kits..thinkless about MY HUSBAND WILL MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN.. .Work more on LIZZY TOTAL PACKAGE 📦 NI MA FI LE EVERYBODY PA 😝🤪😂 You will end up been your husband hand bag with IGBEREGA ONI CURRY FLAVOUR ….” she wrote.