Kwara Governor Appoints 12 Female Permanent Secretaries

In the advancement of women in public service, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq has appointed 12 new permanent secretaries who are all women.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the appointment is the highest number of female permanent secretaries in the history of the state.

Ajakaye said Paulen Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, also applauded the governor for his consistent promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in the state.

“As an ambassador for women advancement and a worthy HEforSHE Champion, your passion for gender balance and equity in the recent appointment of 12 female permanent secretaries cannot be overemphasised,” Tallen was quoted to have said in a letter of commendation.

“Nigerian women immensely appreciate you for further justifying the confidence reposed in you and your award as a ‘HEforSHE Governor and Social Investment Champion’ at the National Council of Women Affairs held in 2019, Akure, Ondo State.

“I write on behalf of the management and staff of the Ministry to once again commend and appreciate your Excellency for demonstrating yet another feat on the promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment and for making Kwara State a model for other states to emulate. Nigerian women are indeed proud of you and your kind gestures.”

This would be the second time the Minister of Women Affairs would commend the Governor for the inclusion of women in his administration.