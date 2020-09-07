Kunle Afolayan Unveils First Poster And Trailer For New Movie, ‘Citation’

Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has unveiled the first official poster for his upcoming movie titled ‘Citation’. ‘Citation’ features Temi Otedola and Ibukun Awosika in their acting debut.

Afolayan took to his official Twitter page on Monday to share the first movie poster with the caption:

“EXCLUSIVE: CITATION first official Poster While still basking in the euphoria of the official citation teaser, let’s take a moment to appreciate the first official poster for Citation! This is one of many to come. @haitainhero @TemiOtedola @goldeneffects @kap_hub”

Read Also: ‘Thank You For Marrying Many Wives’ – Kunle Afolayan Pens Tribute To Late Father

The official trailer for the movie has also been released. Other actors who are featured in the movie include Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, and Joke Silva.

See Kunle Afolayan’s tweet below:

See the movie poster below:

Watch the official trailer below: