Kolawole Ajeyemi Celebrates Wife, Toyin Abraham On Her Birthday

Popular Yoruba actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page on Saturday to celebrate his wife, Toyin Abraham on her birthday.

The actor uploaded a lovely photo of himself and his wife as he penned a short sweet message which reads;

“Today is your day my queen, may all you lay your hands on continue to shine bright. You are an angel with God’s divine attention, you will never fail, you will never fall. You will livelong and elevate more with the Almighty Grace. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY 🤍 @toyin_abraham .

#wgatap

#togetherforever”

See his post below: