Kogi Orders Reopening Of Schools September 14

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has approved a date for reopening of schools at all levels in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones revealed that primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions would reopen on September 14.

Jones made this known at a press conference, in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The Commissioner explained that the decision was taken after a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the state.

All educational institutions from primary to tertiary institutions in the state were shut down on the 23rd of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.