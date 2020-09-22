Knocks As BBNaija’s Lucy Cautions Overzealous Fans

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Edet is tired of receiving unsolicited advice and opinions from people in her DMs.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to caution her fans and followers.

Lucy tweeted;

“Please if you slide into my dm, let it be about business, thank you. I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and what not, but I am too certain you won’t keep the same energy if I came to you to do same, so stop it.

Business email is in d bio.”

See the tweet below: