Kingmakers Seek Oluwo’s Dethronement

Reports have it that some kingmakers in Iwo land have petitioned Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, seeking his assistance to remove Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

The letter titled: ‘Petition for removal of Oba Adewale Abdulrasheed Akanbi (Oluwo of Iwo) from the throne of Iwoland’, dated September 9, which was addressed to the governor, was signed by 13 kingmakers led by Chief Raufu Olorunlampe.

This letter was made available to The Nation on Wednesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Recall that the Oluwo was suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Obas over alleged fight with the Agboowu of Ogbaagba at a peace meeting in February.

In the letter made available, the kingmakers alleged in the letter that the monarch’s actions since his ascension to the throne had been against the culture and heritage of the Yoruba land.

The kingmakers also alleged that Oba Akanbi was an ex-convict and was therefore unfit for the throne.