“Kill me, choke me” – Mercy Eke tells Kiddwaya during her birthday party (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was spotted having fun last night at Mercy Eke’s birthday party.

The billionaire son, who graced the occasion alongside his “best friend”, Erica Nlewedim, showered praises on Mercy Eke during the party.

Speaking on her body figure, Kiddwaya likened her shape to a “sculpture”, saying she has a very great shape like a perfect sculpture.

Erica also confirmed it, adding that her shape really looks better in real life.

Mercy Eke who was flattered by Kiddwaya’s words, screamed “Kidd kill me, Kidd choke me”, to the delight of Erica and other invited guests present at the scene.