Kiddwaya’s Elder Brother Speaks About Erica’s Disqualification

Al-Giani, the elder of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya granted an interview with journalist, Chief Dele Momodu via Instagram.

During the interview, Al-Giani shared his thoughts about his brother’s relationship with Erica as well as her disqualification from the highly-coveted show.

The young man spoke on the kind of upbringing he and his brother had.

He also said his brother is the type of person that when he gets attached to something, he would naturally want to make good use of it.

The son of billionaire mogul, Terry waya also expressed his sadness over the way Erica got kicked off the show, adding that she would have made it into the final five if she was still in the house.

Al-Giani also revealed he reached out to Erica’s manager as he spoke about how her exit from the house affected his younger brother.

Watch the video here.