Kiddwaya Feels Lonely In The House (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, is currently missing his love interest in the house, Erica. A video of him talking to himself as he plays a game with Laycon has been made available online.

In the video, Kiddwaya can be seen moody and unhappy. He raps:

“When the pressure is lost, that’s when you feel the pain Do I know my long term mission or to you it’s just a game I met a couple real niggas when I got into the house 8wks in and I am still not sure what these niggas is about

But I like to keep my cheek focused, to get to my goal And I am gonna take what’s mine and make that shit my own People viewing from the outside when they looking in, They don’t know how I be doing things really They don’t know what I am feeling Fuck it! I wanna leave the house already”

Watch the video below: