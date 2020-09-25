Kate Henshaw Recounts How Comedian Bovi Saved Her From Public Embarrassment

Popular Nigeria actress, Kate Henshaw took to her Instagram page on Friday to celebrate comedian, Bovi Ugboma on his birthday.

Bovi turned a year older on Friday and Henshaw decided to appreciate him for a favor he rendered in the past.

The actress uploaded a video on her Instagram page in which she narrated a touching story of how Bovi saved her from being embarrassed in public.

According to the film star, she and Bovi were billed to host an event in Warri many years ago and her outfit got stained when her period started.

The actress said that Bovi saved her by giving her his jacket.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“MY HERO @officialbovi

That’s what I call you

You told me not to tell anyone but I am getting old and grey so I chose to break that promise today.

So much to say but app put me on timer..

Thank you for that day many years ago.

God will not cause shame to be your portion!

You will go from strength to strength.

As the mountains surround Jerusalem so shall His favour be a cloak around!!

I celebrate you today and always.”

Watch the video HERE.