Kanye West Shares Video Of Himself Urinating On Grammy Award

American rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye West, has shared a video clip of himself urinating on a Grammy award plaque.

This video is owing to his desire to be free from the record labels that he has been signed to.

He is trying to buy his masters from the music companies as well as own the rights to his own music.

In the video, the 2020 US Presidential aspirant can be seen urinating on the plaque already dipped into a toilet bowl.

He captioned the clip thus:

“Trust me… I WON’T STOP”

Read Also: Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his crew for his Sunday Service Ceremony in Atlanta (WATCH)

Should Kanye West eventually acquire ownership of his masters, it then means he has gained the copyright to his original songs.

Watch the video below: