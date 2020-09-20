Kano Anti-Graft Agency To File Corruption Charges Against Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been given two days by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to respond to allegations of land racketeering against him.

Recall that in March, the Commission asked Sanusi to appear before it for allegedly ordering the illegal sale of several hectares of land in the state.

The agency said the “proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness”.

According to reports, charges will be filed against the former monarch soon, and that the legal processes are in the works.

In a letter dated September 8, the anti-graft agency said it was investigating “the management of pieces of land that were reserved as ‘GANDUN SARKI’ spread in many parts of the state” under the stewardship of the former emir.

The agency pointed out that the allegations against Sanusi border on sections 22, 23 and 26 of the state law.