Kanayo O. Kanayo is grateful for life as he just revelaed that he underwent surgery on Friday, September 17, 2020.

The veteran actor who was called to the Nigerian Bar a few days ago, shared a clip of himself being wheeled on a gurney in the hospital.

Kanayo O. Kanayo revelaed he underwent nasal surgery as he captioned the video;

Thank God for a successful Nasal Surgery today! Join me in thanking God!