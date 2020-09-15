Kanayo O. Kanayo becomes a certified Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to announce that he has been called to ‘Bar’ and is now a certified lawyer.

Kanayo had nursed the dream of becoming a lawyer since he had his first degree in the early 1990’s and almost three decades later, that dream has finally become reality.

The actor who is in a celebratory mood, shared a photo of himself adorned in his official robe and wig with the caption;

“To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)”