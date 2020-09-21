Kaisha’s family welcome her with royal Igbo-themed homecoming party (Photos/Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aisha Umar received an an Igbo-themed homecoming party, organized by her royal family to welcome her back home.

Kaisha took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of the luxurious party held in her honour.

The Igbo-traditional theme party which held at her family residence, appeared to have taken place over the weekend.

In the video, Kaisha’s mother, and siblings comprising her sister and two brothers all looked excited and happy to see her. Friends of the family were also in attendance to celebrate with them.

