Kaduna assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday, September 11th approved castration as punishment for anyone convicted for rape in the state.

This follows the amendment of the State Penal Code (No.5), law of 2017 which stipulates stiffer penalties for rapists in the state as part of effort to protect women and children against any form of gender violence.

The spokesman of the House, Musa Ahmed noted that anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed.

In his words,

“Anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed so that even upon completion of his jail term, will not be able to commit the crime again.”

Ahmed added that in addition to the castration of the convicted rapist, the new law entails 21 years imprisonment for the rape of an adult and life imprisonment for the rape of a minor.

The wife of the Kaduna state Governor, Ummi El-Rufai during a public hearing on the Bill seeking the amendment of the penal code last month, proposed either castration or death sentence for rapists.

She described the act of rape as a gross violation of the rights of women and children.