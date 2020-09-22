Justin Bieber Works With Kirk Franklin On New Song, ‘Holy’

American rapper, Chance the Rapper, has revealed that his new song with Justin Bieber titled ‘Holy’ also features gospel musician, Kirk Franklin.

Justin Bieber had released the official music video for his new song on Friday, September 18. While promoting the new song on Twitter, Chance The Rapper revealed to those who don’t know that Kirk Franklin is on the song that Franklin is the one with them at the end, adding that Franklin is his mentor.

His tweet reads:

“Incase somehow people didnt know.. Yes that is my mentor, the legendary, one an only KIRK FRANKLIN ON THE END OF #HOLY with me and Justin. YUP”

Justin Bieber quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Yes sir. Thank you @kirkfranklin”

