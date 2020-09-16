JUST IN: Benue Schools Reopen September 21

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has approved Septemeber 21st 2020 as the reopening date for schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar made this known on Wednesday at Government House Makurdi while briefing journalists.

Also Read: Fayemi Announces Dates For Resumption Of Schools In Ekiti

He revealed that both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are to follow the directive.

At the press briefing, he also stated that the resumption is for first term of 2020 and 2021 academic session.

He expressed that third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS 3 and SSS 3 had been cancelled including payment of school fees.