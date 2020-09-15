Just IN: Arik Air Resumes Flight

Arik Air has resumed normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some worker’s unions.

Recall that over the weekend, Arik management sought the intervention of the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika to prevent a looming strike.

However, Aviation Unions, on Monday, shut down the operations of Arik Air for non-payment of salaries.

In a new development on Tuesday, Mr. Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air announced the resumption in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the statement, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, Sept. 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.