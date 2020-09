BBNaija See Gobe contestant, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has offered BBNaija: Lockdown winner, Laycon to come eat her soup free of charge.

Uriel made the offer during Laycon’s Instagram live session last night, September 29, 2020. Taking to Laycon’s comment section, Uriel wrote.. “Just come and eat my soup.”

Here’s screenshot of her comment below:

Laycon got an impressive 46k views within 10 minutes during his first Instagram Live session last night, September 29th.