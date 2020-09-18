“Just because you don’t like me doesn’t mean I will suffer and need you” – Timini Egbusun

Controversial Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has penned down a message to those who do not like his personality.

The award winning actor took to snap chat to advise his haters that life isn’t a Nigerian movie where people who are hated suffer in the end.

According to Timini, people should learn to channel their hatred to something else as he’s very certain that the hate won’t affect his life in any way. He added that he won’t need them in future.

In his words;

“Just because you don’t like me doesn’t mean I will suffer and need you. Life is not a Nigerian movie”.