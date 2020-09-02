“Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend” – Man laments

Twitter user, Shola has taken to the micro-blogging platform to reveal how his girlfriend dumped him after he was detained for 81 days.

“Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient”, Shola wrote.

Speaking on his crime and how he felt over his detention, he wrote;

“I just wanna say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the #FreeShola movement.

Spending almost 90 days in detention for creating a parody account is still unbelievable to me. It really messed with my mental health, my family spent a lot of money and I also lost.”