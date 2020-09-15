Jukun Youths Back Gana’s Killling

The Federation of Jukun Youths has chastised Tiv Youths for lambasting the Nigerian Army over the killing of Benue wanted gang leader Terwase Agwaza, alias ‘Gana.’

This is coming amidst outcry by various groups and individuals over the killing of Gana by the Nigerian Army.

The Jukun youths made this known in a statement signed by the National President, Agbujoro Agya Agbujoro.

Read Also: Army Kills Second Most Wanted Militia Kingpin In Benue

The group described the killing of Gana as the best thing that happened to Taraba and Benue States.

The group queried the reason Tiv youths are lambasting the army instead of commending the army for killing a man that has terrorised them for many years.

They urged Tiv and other groups or individuals condemning the killing to urgently retract their comments, by throwing their weights behind the Army to flush out hoodlum and bandits from Nigeria.