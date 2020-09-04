Judge Withdraws From Suit Seeking Ize-Iyamu’s Disqualification

Justice Taiwo Taiwo has recused himself from a suit challenging the qualification of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo, a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, withdrew from the case on Thursday following a petition against him by one of the lawyers in the APC legal team.

Recall that some weeks ago, APC had called on the judge to recuse himself from the trial.

APC accused Justice Taiwo of bias and fraternising with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The judge decried the attempt by a lawyer to call his integrity to question and maliciously tarnish his image.

The judge went further to deny any personal or political affiliation with any of the parties involved in the case.