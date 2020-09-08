Jude Okoye Responds to Cynthia Morgan’s Claim that He Owes Her N7 Million

The drama between erstwhile boss and artist, Jude Okoye and Cynthia Morgan, doesn’t seem like it’ll come to an end soon.

Following claims by the dancehall artiste that her former label boss, owes her money to the tune of N7 million, Okoye has taken to his Instagram page to respond.

Making a mockery of her claims, Jude Okoye wrote responded that,

“Dangote owes me 20 billion naira! Pay me my 20 billion naira! Pay me my money Dangote!

“Maybe, just maybe if I shout it long enough, it will become real and he will pay up… Hmmmmm!”

Recall that following their prolonged social media drama, Cynthia Morgan had gone on her Instagram story to request her former boss pay her money he owes her.

Recently, she granted an interview where she put the figure of money owed at N7 million and also requested that Jude Okoye cede control of her Vevo account.

Morgan said she made N27 million and given their 50-50 ownership, she had paid him the N20 million he was entitled to and needed her balance to shoot the video of her new music.