John Mikel Obi throws luxurious party to celebrate his twin daughters’ 5th birthday (Photos/Videos)

Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi and his partner, Olga, have celebrated their twin daughters – Ava and Mia on their 5th birthday.

The 33-year-old Stoke City player gathered friends and family together to celebrate his twin daughters who clocked 5 yesterday being September 13.

Recall that few days ago, Mikel Obi took to his official page on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, to rain encomiums on his twin daughters ahead of their birthday.

According to him, he said his twin daughters are his world. He also said he’s proud to be their father, and that watching them grow has been the best thing to have ever happened to him.

Mikel and his heartthrob have now shared exciting videos and pictures from the birthday celebration.