JOHESU Commences Strike After Talks With FG

The Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) has asked its members to withdraw their services and embark on a nationwide strike.

This decision was reached after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union held a meeting on Saturday.

JOHESU urged its members to withdraw services from midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Also Read: FG Has Done Enough For The Health Sector -Ngige

The union said it took the decision at the end of its expanded National Executive Council on Saturday.

Recall that the meeting between the union and the federal government ended inconclusively on the 11th of September, which led to the union’s meeting on the 12th of September.

But in a statement on Sunday morning, JOHESU stated the unions unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the conciliatory meeting with the Federal Government last week, the strike notice was still germane and alive.