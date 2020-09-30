Jaruma exposes a lady who came to her DM to ask for ‘Juju’ to make Laycon give her his N85million grand prize

Nigerian therapist, Jaruma has exposed a lady who came to her DM to ask for ‘Juju’ to make Laycon give her his N85million grand prize.

Jaruma shared photos of the lady on her Instagram page, and a screenshot of her message, requesting for any Juju that will make Laycon give his cash prize to her.

Laycon emerged winner of the show after leading by 60 percent votes followed by Dorathy with 21.85 percent votes. However, Nengi had 15.03 percent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 percent and 1.18 percent votes, respectively.

Ever since he left the house, he has received massive love and support from his fans.