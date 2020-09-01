James Brown Reveals Why He Snubbed Senior Colleague, Bobrisky On His Birthday

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown opened up on why he snubbed his senior colleague, Bobrisky, on his 28th birthday.

A fan of the crossdresser had questioned him on why he refused to celebrate his senior colleague, who turned a year older on Monday.

James Brown replied saying that he is ‘hurt’ because Bobrisky refused to also acknowledge and celebrate him during his 21st birthday in February.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky held a secret party to celebrate his big day and some notable celebrities were spotted at the event.

See the exchange below: