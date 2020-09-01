James Brown Reveals Why He Snubbed Senior Colleague, Bobrisky On His Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Bobrisky and James Brown
Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky and his mentee James Brown

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown opened up on why he snubbed his senior colleague, Bobrisky, on his 28th birthday.

A fan of the crossdresser had questioned him on why he refused to celebrate his senior colleague, who turned a year older on Monday.

James Brown replied saying that he is ‘hurt’ because Bobrisky refused to also acknowledge and celebrate him during his 21st birthday in February.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky held a secret party to celebrate his big day and some notable celebrities were spotted at the event.

Read Also: Bobrisky Escapes Police Arrest; Throws Secret Party To Celebrate 28th Birthday

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the crossdresser and his fan
The exchange between the crossdresser and his fan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here