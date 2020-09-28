‘I’ve Been Depressed For Days’ – Ini Edo Cries Out As She Suffers Skin Damage (Video)

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has opened up on her battle with depression after a skincare product ended up damaging her skin.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a photo and a video where she shared her bitter experience.

In the video, the actress revealed one of her friends recommended a new face cream to her because she couldn’t get her hand on the regular one which she uses due to the pandemic.

However, the film star revealed that she is not happy with the results and it has made her depressed.

According to her, she is currently on a movie set and she is disappointed with her appearance on camera because it looks like she has eczema.

In her words;

DISCLAIMER: I am not trying to bleach!!

.

I really really love my #Brownsugar.

.

This is skin care product gone bad! What can I do? I am currently on set and it’s quite embarrassing especially because it looks like eczema

.

I need to fix this. I will keep you posted”

See her post below: