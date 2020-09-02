‘It’s Raining; I Need Hugging’, Says Niniola

Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, mostly known as Niniola, has expressed her desire to be hugged during the cold weather. The Afro-house star took to her official Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon to share a short clip of herself.

In the short video, the award-winning musician smiles at the camera as the vehicle is on motion.

Her caption reads:

“It’s raining It’s pouring I need a HUGGING!!! #NINIOLA #QOAH #QOTS #AFROBOSS #COLOURSANDSOUNDS #ADDICTED”

The music video for Niniola’s latest single, ‘Addicted’, was released six days ago.

Information Nigeria recalls the artist has an upcoming song with American musician and producer, Timbaland. Timbaland had revealed this via his official Twitter page.

See Niniola’s post below: