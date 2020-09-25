It’s a very big NO for ME – Actress Ani Amatosero says she will not allow any man wash her pant

Nollywood actress Ani Amatosero has said she will not allow any man wash her pant.

She made this known after Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo was caught washing his love interest, Vee’s pant.

According to Ani, she will never allow any man, be it husband or boyfriend wash her pant, except she is ill. She also said she doesn’t believe washing of pant is a sign of love, that there are other ways to show love.

“Should we talk about this pant washing issue?

As a typical Itsekiri woman, I Ani Amatosero will never allow any man, be it husband or boyfriend wash my pant. The only way that can happen, which it will never get to that point, is if I am ill. I don’t believe washing of pant is a sign of love. There are other ways you can show me love. Not by washing my pant. it’s a very big NO for ME.

Mind you, it’s a choice

You are you. I am me.

Any insult here will result to me”