“Is Oyedepo man or God?” – Charly Boy slams pastor Ibiyeomie for cursing Daddy Freeze

Veteran Nigerian singer-songwriter Charly Boy has slammed the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for cursing controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze.

Recall that earlier today, we reported that the cleric rained curses on Daddy Freeze for always ”insulting his father”, Bishop David Oyedepo. Read HERE.

Taking to his Instagram, Charly Boy slammed pastor Ibiyeomie asking if Bishop Oyedepo is a man or God. he went further to curse fake pastors.

Read as he wrote below…

“Look at these Con Men Of God.

So pastor Ibiyeome is saying that The Chief Racketeer, Pastor Oyedepo can’t make mistakes because he’s all knowing?

Even in the house of worship calling my anointed Daddy Freeez a Bastard?

Pastor Ibiyeome,

Who is your father?

Where you not born on the express road bcos dats where most accidents happen.

Is Oyedepo man or God?

I know you have your head far into Oyedepo’s Ass dat u can’t see or hear clearly any more.

If you decide to make Daddy Freeeez a topic I will make you my Assignment.

God punish useless Fake Pastors”