IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home On October 1

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Nigerians from the Southeast to observe a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020.

IPOB stated that the sit-at-home order was aimed at expressing displeasure over the bad governance being experienced in Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

Also Read: IPOB Killed Two Of Our Operatives In Enugu, DSS Alleges

The group spokesman stated that its members would join its Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the day.

The pro-Biafran group stressed that a complete and total lockdown of ‘Biafraland’ and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come October 2020 was sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable.

The group called on Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise Nigeria.