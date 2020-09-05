International Flights Resumption: Incoming Airlines To Carry 200 Passengers Per Trip – FG

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that only 200 passengers per incoming flight will be allowed into the country.

NCAA expressed that the government put in place the schedule for the International Flight resumption due to COVID-19.

The aviation board also stated that COVID-19 had led to a restriction of incoming passengers to 1,280 per airport.

Giving a breakdown of airlines, NCAA announced that an average of six airlines would operate in each of the airports allowed to function at the initial stage.

International flights are set to come into the country today, the 5th of September.

The schedule, which was addressed to all aviation stakeholders and foreign airline operators flying into the country, however, stated that there was no limit on the number of outgoing passengers from the country.

It read, “Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.

“However, over the next few weeks as the number of allowed incoming passengers is increased, additional flight frequencies will be allocated to airlines in addition to accommodating any airline that meets the requirements for resumption of flight operations into Nigeria.”

“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers,” the memo added.