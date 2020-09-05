Insecurity: Troops Kill 100 Bandits, Arrest 148 In North-West

In the fight against insurgency in the country, the Nigerian Army has revealed that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity based in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State killed 100 bandits in the last two months of operation.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at a press conference in Faskari.

Onyeuko expressed that in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralised, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

He also said a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special), and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.