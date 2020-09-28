INEC Begins Demonstration For Electronic Voting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced replacing manual voting with an automated voting system as it began a test run of electronic voting and collation on Monday.

INEC National Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, disclosed this at the commission’s headquarter where he assured that the Commission has taken another decisive step towards the full automation of the electoral process.

He stated that INEC has invited manufacturers of electronic voting machines around the world to practically demonstrate how the machines work, preparatory to full migration from manual to electronic voting.

He added that over 40 electronic voting machine vendors have expressed interest in providing the technology required for e-Voting in Nigeria.