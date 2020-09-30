Independence Day: Buhari To Address Nigerians From Eagle Square

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagles Square on Thursday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made this known on Wednesday.

He revealed that the live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10 am.

The event will be covered by television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

This is contrary to the annual tradition which sees sitting Presidents addressing the nation through nationwide broadcast at 7am on such days.