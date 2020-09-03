Increase In Pump Price Of Fuel Wicked, Insensitive – Dino Melaye

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has condemned the increase in the pump price of petroleum in the country.

The increment was approved by Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on Wednesday.

The new price has since stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Reacting to the hike in fuel price, the former lawmaker from Kogi pointed out that carrying out the act at this time shows the wickedness, insensitivity, and callousness of the government.

