‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As His Marriage Crashes

Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has announced that he is single and free again.

The ‘Lowo Lowo’ crooner revealed that he and his Swedish partner, Carolina Wassmuth are no longer together after two years of marriage.

The couple, who got engaged back in May 2018, welcomed their baby boy, Ethan, in October.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, May D wrote;

“I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!”

See his tweet below: