‘I’m Not Ready For Marriage’ – Kiddwaya (Video)

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed in a new interview that he is not ready for marriage.

The reality TV star believes that it would be unfair to lead a lady on or get married when one is not mentally prepared for it.

In his words:

“For me, marriage is not in the plans now because I feel like marriage can actually affect all your life. First of all, you have to be ready to marry, mentally. I’m not ready now. You have to be mentally ready.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “Yesterday eviction changed my mindset about this game, KiddWaya was confident of his background, never really cared about eviction” – Neo

When you are, it means you are giving all of your time to that special lady. If you can’t do that, don’t bring her into marriage. I’m not ready. If I was ready, then I’ll give you all my heart. And I cannot rush that process.”

Watch the video below: