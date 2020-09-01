“I’m hurt” – James Brown reveals why he snubbed Bobrisky on his birthday

Nigerian Cross dresser James Brown has revealed why he snubbed his supposed senior colleague, Bobrisky, on his birthday, yesterday August 31st.

According to the “they didn’t caught me,” crooner, he is hurt that Bobrisky didn’t celebrate or acknowledge him on his own birthday. One of his followers asked; “why don’t you celebrate your Anty bob on her special day.

James replied; “It painful. what she did, when I celebrated my birthday she did not acknowledge me or say happy birthday Jamesbrown I’m hurt” he said.

The popular crossdresser, Bobrisky organised a secret party for himself yesterday, to mark his birthday.

The birthday party was graced by Mompha, Leo Da Silva, DJ Consequence and some other celebrities in Nigeria.